The summer edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex covers a typically wide range of topics related to Gozo. This includes the recent discovery of a Phoenician wreck off Xlendi, what has turned out to be the oldest shipwreck discovered in the central Mediterranean. Some of the items salvaged are already being exhibited in the Citadel at the Heritage Malta offices.

You can also find out the winners of the 2018 Sports Awards, read about the old fortress of Chambray, and learn of the salubrious nature of many little-known herbs that grow on the island. A research study on local dialects, and an article on one of the casualties of the June 1919 riots are also featured.

The Gozo Bishop’s letter on Holy Mary as depicted in Islam is certainly worth reading, and the same may be said of other articles on an Erasmus project set up by the local sixth form, and the perennial but as yet unfulfilled dream of the regional status of Gozo.