A summer evening market is being held by Malta Artisan Markets at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, tomorrow and on Sunday from 6 to 11pm.

The market will feature locally based food producers, makers, designers, artisans, and artists and other small business entrepreneurs setting up stalls in the gardens of Palazzo Parisio.

Highlights of the market include Gabe Bags (on Sunday only), Toghma, Shannon Grech Studio, Bee Gracious, local graphic artist Stephanie Borg, tea mixers Tettiera and homemade delicacies With Love from Our Kitchen.

The market is also offering an exclusive Meet+Make experience in collaboration with Ħajja Malta (Lacemaking), Shannon Grech Studio (Make Your Own Tote Bag) and Weaving Malta (Learn the Ins and Outs of Weaving).

Visitors will be able to meet the makers of these artisanal products or learn how to make their own creation.

The Summer Evening Market is being held at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, tomorrow and on Sunday from 6 to 11pm. Admission is free. Food and refreshments will be available.

To reserve a table at Luna the Restaurant at Palazzo Parisio visit http://www.palazzoparisio.com/luna-the-restaurant.

For further information visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit the Facebook page f/MaltaArtisanMarkets.