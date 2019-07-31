A programme of educational and entertaining summer activities for children aged six to 12 is taking place at Diar il-Bniet, Main Street, Dingli, every day from 9am to noon. The following are the activities planned for the rest of this week:

Tomorrow – Fruit smoothie making

One way of encouraging children to eat their recommended five fruit a day is to get them to prepare a selection of their choice of fruit to be blended into a smoothie. Chef Robert will be on hand to supervise the preparation. Lunch is included.

Thursday – Pizzaiolo for the morning

A morning during which the kids will learn how pizza is made, with each child choosing their toppings once the base has been prepared, with the assistance of chef Robert. The kids will eat their respective pizzas for lunch.

Friday – Life skills session

In this session, chef Robert will teach the children how to prepare food from scratch. They will also learn how to prepare fresh burgers in buns which they will eat once cooked.

For more information and to book a place, call 2145 4821, 2762 0727, e-mail info@diarilbniet.com or visit www.diarilbniet.com