The bishops of Malta and Gozo have issued directives to limit the traditional summer feasts – if they are allowed to go ahead by the health authorities in view of current coronavirus concerns.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the bishops reiterated their decision calling off the forthcoming events related to Our Lady of Sorrows, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter.

They suggested, however, that the processions of Our Lady of Sorrows could be held on September 15, when the feast proper is marked.

The bishops said First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies are being put off until circumstances permit.

The village feasts during the summer may be held only if the health authorities lift their ban on large gatherings.

In any case, and for this year only, the feasts will be held in the following format: On the Sunday or actual feast day (when it is a public holiday), a pilgrimage of thanksgiving will be held with the statue of the village saint.

High Mass to mark the feast will be celebrated.

“There will be no other internal or external festivities.”

Other details will be issued as the situation develops.