Thirty-five students received their qualification certificates at the Misco summer graduation ceremony. The graduates successfully completed Level 5 Awards in one of the five study programmes accredited by the National Commission for Further Education.

Two in every three students in this course cycle were women, continuing an emerging trend in higher education. Participants came from a range of fields in the public and private sectors with backgrounds in human resources, financial services, manufacturing, and social work among others. The mix of perspectives complemented the wealth of insight, knowledge and expertise offered by Misco tutors.

Director Lawrence Zammit congratulated the graduates on their success and thanked them for the trust they placed in Misco. He said that the organisation built its reputation for quality and practical training on the trust of the students themselves.

“It is more important than ever before that we keep updating our skills and knowledge throughout our careers,” Zammit told the graduates. “My encouragement to you is to continue seeking lifelong learning qualifications.”

Francesca Cassar Parry, who delivered the graduation address, revealed that it was the first time she was giving a speech and explained how the training in HR and personal development helped her overcome her fears.

“The experience made an instant impact on both my professional and private life,” said the new graduate.

This was another busy term for Misco, running industry-oriented awards in leadership and management, human resources management, personal development and training and development, as well as a joint award in leadership with the Institute of Leadership and Management.