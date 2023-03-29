Students who are finishing secondary school and those in post-secondary, tertiary and vocational education may apply for summer jobs in the public service when applications open on Thursday at noon, the Education Ministry said. The closing date is April 28.

Applications can be made online on https://edurecruitment.gov.mt/ .

Eligible students will be requested to sit for an online test for classification purposes. They will also be asked to indicate which areas they wish to work in.

Those opting to work as playworkers in SkolaSajf will work for eight weeks between July 11 and September 7, with a shutdown in mid-August.

Other students will work in one phase of four weeks.

Engaged students will be paid €7.27 per hour, which is the basic salary in scale 16 of the public service. They will be eligible for pro-rata sick leave, bonus and income supplement.