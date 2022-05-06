After an absence of two years, because of the pandemic, Għaxaq Music Events have announced the details of this year’s edition of the Summer Lust Music Festival which will be organised in Ħal Għaxaq on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

This music festival is expected to kick-start the summer calendar for such events. The name of this festival was motivated by its place at the start of this calendar where everyone will be looking forward to similar occasions.

Summer Lust will showcase some of the best local talent. The organisers have taken care to give an opportunity to local talent to be part of this festival which in the last days of May for the past 20 years, has always attracted massive crowds to Għaxaq. Summer Lust will be held at Għaxaq grounds.

This year, Għaxaq Music Events will once again work hand in hand with Dar Bjorn who are currently working hard on their new home project aimed at those with neurological diseases. Back in 2019, the last time this festival was held, the sum of €18,200 was presented to Dar Bjorn. This significant sum was collected from all the donations given at the door by the public.

Summer Lust will kick-off on Friday, May 20 with a show by Ira Losco, who will be performing various numbers from her repertoire that have made her the most successful female artist in our country. Along with her, those present will also have the opportunity to hear the wonderful voices of Ryan Hili, Cheryl Balzan, Ceci & Kriss, and Justine Shorfid, four artists who took part in X-Factor. Friday’s finale will feature DJ Ziggy. This evening will be presented and animated by Frank Zammit.

On Saturday, May 21, it will be Ivan Grech’s turn to hit the stage and perform in front of those present. Grech has already taken part in this show twice with Wintermoods. Along with Grech, La Voix Children’s Choir, Dean Barton, Jimmy Tyrrell, Shauna, Timea Farr, and Lisa Gauci will also be joining this event. Saturday’s finale will be led by Tenishia and the evening will be presented and hosted by DJ Ryan Spiteri.

The festival will be offered free of charge to everyone because the interest of the organisers has always been to create long-lasting memories for all those who attend. However, those who wish to purchase VIP tickets can do so by visiting www.showshappening.com. More information will be provided in the coming weeks on the official Facebook page Għaxaq Music Events. Parking areas will be available.This festival is being held in collaboration with the Malta Council for the Arts and Festivals Malta