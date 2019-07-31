A number of events are being held as part of Malta Pride Week.

Film night in the memory of Marsha P. Johnson

A film night to remember the life and death of Marsha P. Johnson, an African-American transgender woman and revolutionary LGBTQ rights activist. Johnson was found floating in the Hudson River. Her death was originally ruled as suicide, but many believe she was murdered.

Entrance and food are free and a discussion will follow.

Today at Moviment Graffitti, 67, Strait Street, Valletta from 7pm.

Drag queen make-up master class

Learn everything you need to know about drag queen make-up with a special guest trainer from Italy. To book, call 2247 2086. The event costs €60. Participants will receive free products as part of the master class.

Tomorrow at MAC Store, Valletta between 6 and 9pm.

LGBTIQ+ sexual health seminar

A sexual health doctor and an individual with personal experience in the chemsex scene will discuss terms, sexual health practices, risks and resources available during a free seminar.

Tomorrow at the General Workers’ Union building, Valletta, from 7.30pm onwards.

WomenSpace 2019

WomenSpace is an art and music festival, exclusively for individuals who identify as women, that has been held annually since 2004 as part of the Malta Pride Week celebrations. Various female performers come together to celebrate women and to raise awareness on ther rights. Tickets may be purchased online on the events page or at the door.

Tomorrow at Cabo Terrace, Birżebbuġa between 8pm and 1am.