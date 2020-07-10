Bank of Valletta’s home loan summer offers provide highly-attractive financing for consumers wishing to buy their first or second home.

“Consumers seeking finance for their first or second home, or completion of their residential property, can benefit from very low interest rates and attractive loan terms,” said Marisa Said, head consumer finance at Bank of Valletta.

“The property market is going through a consolidation process with indicators of a price correction taking place. Reduced property transfer tax and stamp duties as part of the government’s Economic Regeneration Plan in relation to COVID-19 and more realistic property prices coupled with the lowest ever bank interest rates, have widened the door for first-time buyers and those who may over the years had been sporadically thinking about purchasing their second property. These current times could very well present that lucrative opportunity for prospective buyers.

“Bank of Valletta’s key home loan products have been revised to meet changing consumer behaviour and needs. Possibly priced at the lowest rates in the market, the BOV home loans provide increased affordability for home seekers to transition into home owners,” she added.

Bank of Valletta also offers personal loans to help customers furnish their homes or to make them energy efficient. Customers who wish to take advantage of the current deals on BOV home loans or personal loans can set up an appointment with a BOV home loan specialist by calling on 2131 2020 or sending an e-mail at info@bov.com.