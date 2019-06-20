Most retail shops around Malta and Gozo have signs announcing summer discounts and special offers.

Consumers are naturally tempted to spend more money on products offered for sale at discounted prices as they believe that they are getting more value for their money when buying goods at reduced prices.

However, consumers must be aware that when they spend money on products they do not really need, they end up spending money instead of making a bargain.

Before concluding a purchase, consumers should not forget that they are responsible for the buying decision they make. Once a sale is concluded, they cannot simply change their mind. Any return policy for unwanted goods is voluntary. In other words, if consumers change their mind about a purchase, they have no rights under consumer law and the seller has no obligation to take back an item that is not faulty.

Furthermore, during sales consumers must be extra cautious as retailers tend to restrict or suspend return policies for items sold at reduced prices. Hence, it is advisable that consumers check about the applicable return policies before they conclude the sale.

During sales consumers may notice signs saying ‘No Refunds’, ‘No Exchanges’ or ‘Credit Notes Only’. While these policies may be applied when unwanted goods are not defective, if goods are faulty, such signs do not affect consumers’ legal rights.

So consumers may ask the seller to repair, replace or refund non-conforming goods, no matter what the shop’s signage indicates. No signage can take away consumers’ statutory rights.

Consumers should never forget that even though prices go down, their legal rights do not change. Reduced prices do not exempt sellers from their legal obligations. In situations where defective goods purchased before the sales are returned during sales, if these goods cannot be repaired or replaced by the seller, the amount refunded should be the price consumers paid at the time of purchase and not the discounted price.

When making such a claim, consumers need to present the proof of purchase to show the amount paid for the defective goods.

Sometimes goods sold at a reduced price are described as ‘seconds’ or ‘shop soiled’. If this is the case, consumers should be careful and check out what defects these goods have before proceeding with the purchase. If a fault with a product was brought to the consumer’s attention by the retailer and the consumer agreed to buy the item anyway, the consumer cannot return the item on the basis that the fault is present. However, if a different fault develops, the seller is liable to provide a remedy for the hidden defect.

Sales must be genuine. Consumers must be careful not to fall victim to fake bargains. It is illegal for sellers to make discounts appear higher than they really are, such as making claims that goods are sold at a reduced price when they are not.

If a shop is making a comparison with previous prices, the previous price should be the last price at which the goods were sold before the sales. Furthermore, signs displaying sales percentages must be truthful. Hence, if a seller advertises a 50 per cent discount without indicating any exceptions, then all items in the seller’s outlet must be discounted accordingly.

Sellers are legally obliged to indicate the final price of the products offered for sale. Hence, besides the sales percentage, they must also indicate the final selling price.

Should consumers come across any misleading practices during the sales, they may report these practices to the MCCAA either online through the following link: https://mccaa.org.mt/home/infringement or by calling 8007 4400.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt