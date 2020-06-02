SkolaSajf summer schools will open on July 1, the Education Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

It said protocols are being discussed to ensure that safety precautions are followed.

A fresh call for applications is also being issued.

Times of Malta reported last month that applications had been half the norm, with parents worried by the spread of Covid-19.

SkolaSajf is an eight-week programme for children aged between three and 16, offered on weekdays during school summer holidays.

The prime minister and the superintendent for public health on Monday announced that childcare centres will open on Friday with protocols which will then be carried over to schools. The superintendent said there would be an emphasis on small groups of children.

Childcare centres, as well as schools, were closed soon after the Covid-19 outbreak in March. The regular schools are to remain closed until the end of the scholastic year at the end of this month.

The Ministry of Education said that Skaolasajf will open two weeks earlier than usual because of preparations made by the Foundation for Educational Services.

Applications will be open between this Thursday and Tuesday June 9 on a first come, first served basis. Further details are available at https://services.fes.gov.mt/ and forms are also available at MaltaPost offices.

The ministry said that talks were also held on Tuesday between stakeholders, education and health authorities ahead of the reopening of childcare centres on Friday. The childcare centres opening on Friday are those run by the foundation and those forming part of the free childcare scheme.