Summer time in Malta shall end on Sunday at 3am, when clocks will be moved back one hour, the government said.

Earlier this year, the European Parliament backed a proposal to stop the one-hour clock change which extends daylight hours in summer EU-wide.

The proposal requires states to stop the twice-yearly clock change from 2021, and choose either permanent summer time or winter time.

Those choosing summer time should do the switch on the last Sunday in March 2021. Countries that prefer to keep the standard time may do so from the last Sunday in October 2021.

A large majority of Maltese want to retain summer time all year.

Under an EU directive, all 28 states currently switch to summer time on the last Sunday of March and back to winter time on the last Sunday of October.