Summertime in Malta ends at 3am on Sunday, when clocks go back by an hour, the Department of Information reminded on Thursday.

Malta will thus be an hour ahead of GMT.

All EU states currently switch to summertime on the last Sunday of March and back to wintertime on the last Sunday of October.

In 2019, the European Parliament backed a proposal to stop the one-hour clock change. A common position on the matter has not yet been reached within the European Council however.

A public consultation held in Malta in 2018 had shown that the general population, along with business communities, favoured the retention of summer time.