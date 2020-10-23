Summer time in Malta ends on Sunday at 3am, when clocks will be moved back one hour, the government said.

Last year, the European Parliament backed a proposal to stop the one-hour clock change which extends daylight hours in summer EU-wide.

The proposal requires states to stop the twice-yearly clock change from 2021, and choose either permanent summer time or winter time.

A large majority of Maltese want to retain summer time all year.

All EU states currently switch to summer time on the last Sunday of March and back to winter time on the last Sunday of October.