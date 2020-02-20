Għaxaq Music Events have just announced the details of this year’s edition of Summer Lust Music Festival which will be organised in Ħal Għaxaq on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23. This festival is expected to kick-start the summer calendar of music festivals.

This festival attracts thousands of people to Ħal Għaxaq every year and has been doing so for the past 20 years. This year’s edition will be organised at Għaxaq Grounds, next to the parish church.

Last year, Għaxaq Music Events organised a concert which featured Long Live the Queen, a celebration of music from the legendry group, Queen. This concert raised and donated the sum of €18,320 to Dar Bjorn. This year’s edition will also raise funds for Dar Bjorn.

The first day of Summer Lust will feature internationally renowned Thomas Anders of Modern Talking, one of the most popular duos of the 1980s with hits such as You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul, Cheri Cheri Lady, Brother Louie, Atlantis Is Calling, Take the Chance and Ready for the Victory.

Anders is expected to attract thousands of people who will come to witness a spectacle of sound, light, music and special effects.

The second day of the festival will feature Ira Losco, who will be joined by her band and a number of other top local artists which will be announced closer to the date.

Entrance to this festival will be free of charge. Summer Lust is supported by Festivals Malta and the Malta Arts Council. More information on the Għaxaq Music Events Facebook page.