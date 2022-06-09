The summer transfer window officially opens in England on Friday with Premier League clubs again set to splash the cash while the futures of a selection of out-of-contract stars dominate headlines on the continent.

Clubs in England will have a period of almost 12 weeks, until September 1, to strengthen their squads, although one of the biggest moves has already been announced, with Erling Haaland heading to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

There will be the usual headlines of Premier League sides flexing their financial muscle, with a huge increase in income from overseas rights deals reportedly taking broadcast revenue for the three-year cycle to 2025 over £10 billion ($12.5bn).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta