The Maltese summer has something magical about it. From the gentle smack of a lazy wave to a nap in the shade and a cold drink under the big night sky, everything frizzles with a sparkle.

And when you add live music and an open-air cinema against the backdrop of the majestic Grand Harbour and its historic fortifications, then summer becomes even more tantalising – and an opportunity to reintroduce live public events in Malta, after months of social distancing, while still adhering to health and safety regulations.

The APS Summer Festival is a celebration of music, film and arts staged along the Valletta Waterfront. Co-produced by Valletta Cruise Port and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the APS Summer Festival is hosting a series of outdoor cultural and entertainment activities such as cinema, comedy, dance, poetry and visual arts.

These include a healthy dose of live music, the perfect accompaniment to an outdoor event. The festival will provide a fusion of musical genres and an eclectic choices of styles – from classical to rock and jazz and featuring some of Malta’s top artists such as Red Electrick, Nadine Axisa, Studio 18 and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, with a healthy dose of up and coming artists

For film buffs, the outdoor cinema will go down a treat, with dramas on Mondays, classics such as Pulp Fiction on Tuesdays and musical films on Wednesdays such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman. On Sundays, it’s a celebration of local films, and films shot in Malta – including Simshar, Midnight Express and short films like Filfa, Il-Lejl f’Dan l-Istazzjon and The Eyes of the Artist.

Festival goers can start the evening with a pre-event drink or a light meal at one of the outlets on the Valletta Waterfront – or perhaps late-night drinks after the festival. This is also the perfect opportunity to enjoy the recent facelift given to this historic location, including a €2m investment in bespoke canopies that complement the colourful environment. Patrons can also avail of a 10 per cent discount off their bill when presenting their event ticket to any Valletta Waterfront outlet until the end of August.

The APS Summer Festival is supported by Malta Tourism Authority, Studioseven Malta, Embassy Cinemas Valletta, and Island Insurance Brokers Limited.

For the full programme and tickets visit https://bit.ly/apssummerfestival.