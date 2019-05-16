The Ramblers’ Association has launched a programme of summer activities comprising sunset walking, moonlight walking and water walking. Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at their discretion and are solely responsible for their safety.

Tomorrow there will be a Dingli Cliffs sunset walk, a short walk along the cliffs until the scenic point overlooking Fawwara, from where members will behold the spectacle of sunset over the rolling hills and the distant horizon, socialising and sharing nibbles and drinks.

Torches are recommended for the walk back.

The meeting place for the 2.5-hour walk is near the Dingli radar station at 7pm.

For further information call 9949 7080 or visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.