An audience of about 18,000 made it to this year’s SummerDAZE Concert at Ta’ Qali.

They were treated to Deejay Times’s Albertino, Fargetta, Molella & Prezioso with live performances by J Ax, Baby K, Corona, Ice Mc and a special guest performance by MEDUZA. The show included dancers, MC, host and musicians from the Shake Hit crew.

It was held in collaboration with Radio Deejay and M2O at the Ta’ Qali Picnic Area.