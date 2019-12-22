Two Mater Dei specialist doctors have had their poetry collection published in Italy. Sussulti di Palpiti e Chiaroscuro (Jolts of Rhythms and Chiaroscuro) has been published this November 2019 by the editorial house Edizioni Tracce in Italy, Pescara.

The collection has been jointly authored by two medical specialists working at Mater Dei Hospital – Dr Michelle (k/a Mikhaila) Muscat, a chemical pathologist, and Dr Natalino Carmelo Pennisi, a radiologist. Both medical doctors have a longstanding passion for poetry and literature, having authored various literary pieces and winning prizes throughout the years.

The poetry collection is themati­cally subdivided into two sections, namely Carezze di Sole e Chiaro di Luna (Sun and Moonlight Caresses) and Eclissi di Luci e Ombre (Eclipse of Lights and Shadows).

The poetry collection spans two poetic styles, each with diverse symbolic words and phrases in accordance with both interlacing and contrasting thematic elements.

The first section, Sun and Moonlight Caresses, spans various themes with diverse titles – Gypsy Heart, Shine oh Pale Moon, My Home, Warrior of Love, Burning Soul, Let’s Dance Wet with Rain, Desert, It Already Passed, Escape from Prisons, You are Truly Beautiful, Tram, Father, Breath of Infinity, Etna Village and Zelia.

The reader is drawn in and breathes new light and shadows in a sea of humanity where emotions take sovereignty and one gleans experiences through the translucency of verses echoing in the distance.

Dr Michelle (known as Mikhaila) Muscat

Emotions, feelings and echoes are caught in the interlude of words, floating between sunrise and dusk, trapped on paper, caught in a time warp… lost in translation.

This section overflows with passion and lust for life. The second section, Eclipse of Lights and Shadows, looks through a different lens and perspective, comprising the following literary works – Flower of Hell, The Landfill, Fairy, Amnesia, Death, To Live, Remorse, Someone, Deception, Memento, The Dearest Wish, Smile, I Believe, Melancholia, and Night For San Lorenzo.

They offer multifaceted insights delving into the very depths of the human soul and existentialism. The two sections intertwine echoes and reverberations in space and time, spanning both light and darkness and culminating in a starry night of contemplation.

According to the poetry critic and editorial director Ubaldo Giacomucci “Leafing through this book, which is composed of various poems of clear philosophical inspiration and emotions of universal appeal, the reader will find himself reflected in many of the poet’s notions, which are those of the individual of our era.”