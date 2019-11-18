New publication traces history of salt pans peppering coastline of Maltese archipelago

Have you ever thought about where the village of Mellieħa actually gets its name? It’s taken from salt. Mellieħa is a semitic word for a salt pan, derived from the word melħ (salt).

The fascinating landscape of the salt pans intrigued Pauline Dingli who chose them and the production of salt in Malta as the subject of her dissertation when she was reading for a BA (Hons ) in geography.

Now, years later, she has returned to her original work and undertaken the task of revisiting it and presenting it in book format.

Ms Dingli said that what intrigued her most to study the salt pans “was the fascinating landscape engraved manually to such a magnificent finish. Looking at those straight lines, I wondered about their origins. Who had engraved them? How long did it take? Were they successful?”

Salt Pans in Malta: a study of salt pans and salt production in the Maltese islands, an SKS publication, traces the history of salt-making in Malta, unearthing new documents and presenting a new history on 40 salt pans located in different parts of Malta, Gozo and Comino.

Scrubbing the salt pans in the old days.

Most salt pans portray exceptional hard work and are still in good condition

Salina pans

Salt production was one of the main industries across the Maltese islands for hundreds of years. It reached its apex during the rule of the Knights of St John, when Maltese salt was exported to the European continent and was appreciated for its quality and taste.

There are 27 salt pans around Malta, 11 salt pans in Gozo and two in Comino.

“Most salt pans portray exceptional hard work and are still in good condition. I hope this publication creates a greater understanding of the salt-works tradition, the salt pans system of the Maltese islands and their significance as part of Malta’s impressive and cultural heritage,’ Ms Dingli said.

The study is the result of a number of years of research, fieldwork and interviews.

Salt crystals produced at Delimara.

The book launch took place at the Salini salt pans, the largest system of salt pans across the Maltese islands, which was designed by the engineers of the Knights of the Order of St John.

Ms Dingli said: “I am pleased to say that most of the heritage sites, documented as deteriorating, have now received the attention they deserve. These include the grand salt pan of the Knights – Is-Salina – at Burmarrad.”

She added that, today, Maltese salt should be exploited both for culinary use and cultural tourism purposes.

This 277-page publication is illustrated with original designs and pictures of the various salt pans on the coast of the Maltese archipelago.