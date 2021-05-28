Chinese swimmer Sun Yang’s high-profile retrial on doping charges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ended Thursday after a two-day hearing which could clear the way for him to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The hearing is over on schedule. The date of the decision is not yet known, but it will be by the end of June at the latest,” a spokesperson for the sports court told AFP.

The swimming competition in Tokyo is due to start on July 24.

Unlike his previous hearing which was held in public, this one was organised via videoconference and was closed to the media.

