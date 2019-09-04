The lazy summer months are synonymous with holidays. However, this is not the case for the Nationalist Party leadership.

I do realise some try to stoke the fire by speaking of a sleepy, inactive Opposition. However, those who are not informed or do not seek information are likely to think the story has a different conclusion.

It is, therefore, only fair that all people of goodwill are informed of what has been going on.

These lazy months have been as busy as ever for us. We MPs used to cherish the too long summer holidays bestowed on us by this Labour government.

The government opens and closes Parliament at will.

The PN leadership worked on the Independence anniversary festivities, the pre-Budget document, the forthcoming general council meeting, the new TV and radio schedule, the October fund-raising marathon and ongoing activities.

These major items had to be discussed, prepared and presented to the administration and executive, which met even in August. This must be done for such activities to go ahead.

Our pre-Budget document, a project led by Mario de Marco, outlines our proposals for the immediate future of Malta. This was besides our daily presence at Dar Ċentrali (headquarters), meeting people, old and new, and clearing up past misunderstandings.

The day-to-day running of the whole organisation is the cherry on a large cake. We do this with utmost loyalty to the banner.

Though we sorely miss marketing the work we do, we have done this in silence, as is our duty.

The critics spur us on and we react with more work, more ideas

Still, some may continue criticising, as is their right. Human beings make mistakes. What matters is that we learn from them.

Mind you, we were not working alone. Many of the party’s MPs were engaged on different projects, situations and issues that cropped up this summer.

We must thank them for their service, for being there even at short notice, for writing and submitting reports, for well-researched articles. Every MP has his/her own style of communicating, so being absent on Facebook is not lack of commitment.

A huge thank you to our MPs.

The programme of activities marking the Independence anniversary will be spread over 12 days. The choice of a different venue became an issue for some who prefer the party to lose many thousands of euros rather than be diligent and not spend money we do not have.

We missed the usual end-of-June fund-raising marathon, though we held the early-May marathon that helped finance our double electoral campaign.

We inherited heavy obligations and these must be addressed by good financial housekeeping. The party must continue ticking till the next election. Our determination is such that we will be found well-prepared when the challenge comes.

Others commented on PN activities that, yes, continue during summer too. Taking the party as a whole, about 186 events were held in 22 months in over 10 venues across Malta and Gozo.

These made a net and major contribution to our finances.

Costs, quality and service, as well as indoor and outdoor space, are all borne in mind when deciding on venues.

A big thank you goes to the helpers but also to those who attended the activities and who exceeded our expectations.

The membership base has increased overall as amendments made to the party statute years ago gave members a right to vote and choose their leaders.

The party is proactive in coming up with ideas, which are the fruit of meetings with different stakeholders.

The critics spur us on and we react with more work, more ideas. Our resolve is to put the party back where it belongs, for the benefit of Malta, the Maltese and Gozitan people and its reputation abroad.

If only we could have sunbathed in the dark.

Robert Arrigo is the Nationalist Party’s deputy leader for party affairs.