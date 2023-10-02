Family dining just got an exciting uplift this autumn. Marina Hotel Corinthia Beach Resort in St Julian’s has unveiled a family-friendly Sunday buffet lunch like no other. Served between 1 and 3pm in the bright and airy Bayview restaurant, the experience promises diners scrumptious food, a welcoming atmosphere, and top-notch service.

Crafted with love and flair, the creative kitchen team has poured its expertise into curating a buffet spread brimming with fresh food and delicious flavours. Across its many delightful food stations, diners can expect something to tickle every palate, from appetising starters and comforting classics to international surprises and heavenly desserts.

Each week, the carving station will present a beautifully cooked roast accompanied by a dedicated sauce. Meanwhile, from the silver dome you can fill your plate with everything from melt-in-the-mouth grilled fish and roast beef to mushroom and walnut risottos, ratatouille niçoise, Asian fried rice, and more. A tempting cheese board and pastry selection guarantee a delicious end to the feast.

The restaurant also offers a delightful kids’ menu, ensuring that the youngest diners are well catered for. The selection includes favourites such as pasta with tomato sauce, mini beef burgers, chicken nuggets, French fries, and mini margherita pizzas. And for the sweet finale, kids can indulge in tempting desserts like cookies with chocolate, fruit tart, and cupcakes. The little ones are bound to leave with happy tummies and even happier smiles.

If the weather is good, diners can enhance their buffet experience with a table on the large terrace, which boasts breathtaking sea views. Indulge in delicious food as a gentle sea breeze caresses your skin while you soak in the calming sights of the azure waters. It’s a serene dining escapade you won’t want to miss.

But the sensory delights don't stop with the food and views. As you tuck into your meal, let fabulous live music entertainment serenade you, making your Sunday lunch truly unforgettable. Parents and families will also particularly appreciate free-flowing soft drinks, keeping everyone refreshed as they dive into plate after plate of deliciousness. And to ensure the experience is as smooth as possible from start to finish, diners benefit from free parking, ensuring more quality time together to enjoy the delectable spread.

Transform your Sundays from ordinary to extraordinary with a family buffet meal that's not only delicious but also offers exceptional value. Priced at €36.50 for adults, €28 for teens aged 13 to 17, and a special rate of €20 for children aged six to eight, while little ones under five dine for free. We also offer free parking in the covered Marina Hotel car park.

View a sample menu and secure your table here, call on 2370 2000 or e-mail fb@marinahotel.com.mt.