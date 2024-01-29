Embark on a culinary journey at Bayview's Sunday buffet lunch, where not only will your taste buds be tantalised, but your senses will also be treated to a breathtaking sea view background. As you indulge in a sumptuous spread ranging from antipasti to delectable desserts, the panoramic vista of the sea provides a picturesque backdrop, elevating your dining experience to new heights.

To complement the culinary delights, enjoy free-flowing local water, soft drinks, and juices, enhancing the feast with a refreshing touch. Sip on your favourite beverage as you savour the diverse flavours presented at each station.

As you relish the exquisite dishes, immerse yourself in live entertainment by talented Maltese performers. Let the melodies and rhythms create a vibrant atmosphere, adding a musical note to your gastronomic adventure.

Parking is a breeze with the convenience of free underground parking, ensuring that your dining experience begins and ends with ease. Now, here's an additional treat for families: while you indulge in the feast, let your children be entertained by our fantastic animators. They'll enjoy face painting, balloons, mini-golf, and more, all at no additional cost. This thoughtful touch ensures that the whole family can fully immerse themselves in the Sunday buffet lunch experience. Children under five eat for free, Children (6-12 years) at €20 per child, Teens (13-17 years) at €28 per teen and Adults €36.50 per person.

So, sit back, relax, and let Bayview's Sunday buffet lunch become not just a meal but a holistic experience, where stunning views, refreshing beverages, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities converge to create unforgettable moments for all.

For more information click here.