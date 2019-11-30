The December 2019 edition of Sunday Circle unites 26 icons from the fields of music, theatre, law, fashion, TV, architecture and literature to mark its 25 years in the business

Fronted by lawyer Giannella de Marco and influencer Sarah Zerafa, the December 2019 edition of Sunday Circle brings together 26 faces that have changed Malta’s popular culture since the magazine began its run in December 1994.

The other big names in this edition include tenor Joseph Calleja, singer Ira Losco, thinker Edward de Bono, architect Richard England, author Trevor Zahra, and fashion designers Charles&Ron to mention but a few.

The shoot for the ICONS feature was done in collaboration with camilleriparismode. With photography by Brian Grech and staging by Andrew Borg Wirth, this is a 17-page feature that is bound to be one that collectors will flock to have in their archive.

The magazine also focuses on the fact that this is the penultimate edition for this decade, with the Christmas Special out on December 15. To mark this fact, Michele Tufigno sought the help of Marquis Nicholas de Piro, Judge Giovanni Bonello, Professor Vicki Ann Cremona and historian Francesca Balzan to research how the Maltese kept themselves entertained in the 1920s.

Meanwhile, plus-size influencer Emily Louise Jones gives her first bare-all interview to talk about her invisible disability, her weight and how she learnt to love herself. The feature is accompanied by a beautiful shoot by Matthew B Spiteri, which saw a Pink Lincoln Stretch Limousine being driven into the Malta Aviation Museum for truly spectacular photography.

The magazine is rounded up with a multi-page fashion feature by photographer Gary Bugeja, stylist Malcolm Gauci and model Clare Ciantar, a travel feature on Myanmar by Vanessa MacDonald, recipes by Pippa Mattei, and an overview of the MICAS Honey Party.

The December 2019 edition of Sunday Circle is out tomorrow as a printed magazine with The Sunday Times of Malta and as a free, interactive digital magazine on www.tommag.com.