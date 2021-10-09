Sunday Circle is launching a competition aimed at encouraging people to share their story of change with the aim to support and inspire others to take a leap that could improve their lives.

Themed ‘Inspire Change’, the competition, launched during the upcoming edition of Sunday Circle out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, asks readers to share their story of change – be it a change in job or a shift in eating habits and lifestyle – to inspire change.

The most inspiring story will feature in Sunday Circle and the winner will be awarded a €100 voucher from Eurosport as a token of appreciation.

Following several months of the pandemic, many may feel stuck in a rut.

Others may have spiralled into tedious lifestyles or unhealthy habits.

Making the changes necessary for our well-being can be hard. This is why this edition of Sunday Circle is a celebration of the courage and vision to allow and embrace change.

The cover story walks readers through the transformation being carried out at Teatru Manoel, where major renovation works have been going on.

CEO Massimo Zammit talks about his open-door policy, open to change.

This edition also brings readers the stories of three people who stopped to question their career choices and then made the changes they needed to live happier, healthier lives.

A woman talks about how her life changed unexpectedly overnight following an accident while climbing cliffs with friends.

She rose stronger after the fall, an experience that changed her outlook on life.

Also rising strong is Kai Naudi, a teenager who is raising awareness about bullying.

Then there are those trying to bring about change, like the man behind the Ugly Malta Facebook page dedicated to improving planning policy and singer songwriter Claire Marante who talks about the need to shut the door on corruption.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle and find out more about the Inspire Change competition with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version at https://www.tom-mag.com/.