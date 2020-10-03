There’s nothing like waking up on a lazy Sunday morning, buying your favourite newspaper and leafing through the magazine that comes with it.

COVID-19 put the print edition of Sunday Circle on hold for months, but the magazine will be back with Sunday’s biggest newspaper.

In tomorrow’s issue, the family and friends of Karl Pace – who died two months after suffering extensive burns at the Gozo marina fire – share the journey of hope and despair that taught them to accept life as it happens, which they learned from the victim.

Acceptance is something everyone had to do during the pandemic. Sunday Circle looks at how to get back to routine as schools reopen.

In the cover story, it meets the crew equipping the country to deal with the pandemic, from building swab centres to COVID-proofing patients’ waiting areas.

Sunday Circle also tells the story of Xarabank, the popular talk show that has now been axed from its prime-time slot on TVM after 23 years.

Two women tell of fighting to shatter misconceptions surrounding ADHD, a mother describes how she is making an eco-friendly replacement to clingfilm and a woman shares the story of how she has dedicated her summers to saving turtles.

