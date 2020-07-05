Following the success of the first completely digital issue of Sunday Circle last Sunday, the team is proud to present a new edition that is packed with interesting features on art, culture, religion, interiors and more.

Fronted by Peter Carbonaro, the magazine starts with an interview with the TV presenter and producer, in which he talks about his life philosophy and his upcoming international projects related to fashion.

This issue then moves on to an in-depth examination on how the Vatican recognises people as saints, with a case study related to Fr Avertan Fenech, a Maltese Carmelite whose case may be just a few months’ away from ending up on the pope’s desk.

This is followed by a wonderful feature on the art of 12 women who count Gozo as their primary inspiration, and a tongue-in-cheek article related to reassessing the home in these COVID-dominated times, among others.

Readers also have the chance to win a 100ml bottle of L’Homme Rochas courtesy of Chemimart.

Click here to enjoy a truly engaging experience with Sunday Circle’s free, interactive digital magazine.

Sunday Circle digital is also available on the TOM Mag app, which can be downloaded via the Apple Store or Google Play.