A Gozo-based woman has made it her mission to help fight fashion waste, known to be the world’s second most polluting industry after oil.

Tonya Lehtinen closed her business in South Africa and moved to Gozo where she eventually started a community-driven, clothes swapping initiative.

In Sunday Circle magazine out tomorrow, she tells readers she is committed to making a difference by encouraging people to see the beauty left in second-hand clothes for the benefit of the planet. She does this with taste and passion.

Lehtinen is one of many people making a difference in their little corner of the world, something celebrated in this special edition of Sunday Circle.

Another is David Ozi Borg, known for his upbeat radio shows during his DJ days.

The second he realised there was no shame in having mental health problems and started blogging about it, he made a difference. He tells readers how they can support people struggling with mental health problems.

Fabio Spiteri is using his passion for sport and animals to raise awareness and money for animal sanctuaries.

Francesca Fenech Conti, founder of Facebook community Women for Women, has been encouraging women who experienced sexual abuse to speak up and is now collecting their stories to ensure they are heard.

And when a group of people set up the Akkademja tal-Malti 100 years ago, they planted a seed that grew to make a difference by safeguarding the Maltese language.

This year, Christmas will be tough on us all, which is why this issue includes a COVID-19 Christmas survival guide with various ideas on how to spend the holidays.

Get a copy of Sunday Circle with The Sunday Times of Malta or enjoy the digital version at https://www.tom-mag.com/.