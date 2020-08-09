Malta’s favourite magazine is back, and this time it’s fronted by local showbusiness veteran, Eileen Montesin. In an interview with Iggy Fenech, she talks about some of her most iconic pop-culture moments and what’s next in her 40-year career.

The latest issue of Sunday Circle then moves to a number of articles tackling social and environmental issues. Readers get to meet Regine Psaila, who runs African Media Malta, an NGO that aims to change the representation of African people in local media, as well as Malcolm Borg, founder of Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi, who talks about the current state of agriculture in Malta.

Meanwhile, Malta’s most prolific cookbook authors and cooks – Anton B. Dougall, Gloria Mizzi, Karmen Tedesco, Pippa Mattei, Marilù Vella, Peter Dacoutros, and the James Beard Award-winning Meike Peters – share their favourite recipes in a bid to help people use local potatoes, tomatoes, watermelons and honeydew melons. In this issue, you can also win the Montblanc Signature fragrance courtesy of Chemimart.

