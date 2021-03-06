Seven-year-old Gwen Grace Green is a remarkable child. She spreads joy wherever she goes and her laugh is contagious. She also wears a prosthetic leg, gold and sparkly.

Gwen was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency, a condition which causes one leg to be shorter than the other. But this has not stopped her from standing out.

In the cover story of this edition of Sunday Circle, out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, we meet Gwen and her family who have taken on a positive approach to life to ensure that their daughter grows into a strong woman.

As the world celebrates Women’s Day, this issue is dedicated to the female of the human species.

One story is about a team of women who have made it their mission to save Malta’s Notarial Archives, who care deeply about safeguarding Malta’s past.

And, looking to the future, parents of girls of various ages are asked to dish out advice to their daughters – as women or women-to-be: believe in yourself, be kind, be respectful…

It is sometimes lack of self-confidence that holds women back from even trying to take on leadership positions. Sandra Hermitag is holding a leadership course to encourage women to step into the roles they deserve.

Plus, two actors discuss their roles in the play They Blew Her Up about the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia – a wife, a mother, a daughter, a friend, a woman.

