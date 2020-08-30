As August draws to a close, Malta’s favourite magazine is back with another digital serving full of informative articles and beautiful photography. This time round, the magazine is fronted by dancers of Malta’s national dance company, ŻfinMalta, which should be returning to the stage in October.

The magazine then moves on to an interview with Emanuel Psaila, Director General of the Civil Protection Department, who explains how the men and women of the force prepare themselves to help others.

There is also a wonderful and personal story about Daphne Caruana Galizia by Gattaldo, a writer and illustrator whose book based on the assassinated journalist’s life will soon be available on bookshelves across Malta and the UK.

Beauty also abounds in two wonderful pieces: Spectacular Vernacular explores the idea behind Malta’s latest designer brand, Vernacular, and Finding His Inspiration looks at how photographer Matt Thompson went from being a much-loved DJ to photographing the likes of Sir Ian McKellen.

Click here to enjoy a truly engaging experience with Sunday Circle’s free, interactive digital magazine, or download the TOM Mag app via the Apple Store or Google Play to always have it handy.

You can view the archive of past editions of the Sunday Circle on https://www.tom-mag.com/sundaycircle