When Sharon Attard De Giovanni and her husband, Andrew De Giovanni, became the parents of triplets a few months ago, the birth unlocked a whole new level of love they never experienced before.

“Never had we loved so deeply and so unconditionally. It’s pure joy.

“It makes you automatically want to become the best version of yourself so that you can be what your little ones deserve,” the parents of Alex, James and Zack told Sunday Circle.

This month, couples around the world will be celebrating Valentine’s Day, a day when they mark their love for each other. This issue is a celebration of love, the sort that spans all year round.

Sunday Circle interviews actor and presenter Ben Camille and his wife, Kristina about the different types of love in their life – for each other, their children, their pets and the importance of self-love.

The magazine also focuses on how Steve Chetcuti’s love for his late brother, Michael, who died of cancer, spurred him to take on a challenge of a lifetime.

He is about to become the first Maltese person to row across the Atlantic in memory of his brother and to raise funds for Hospice Malta.

Five stories depict different aspects of love, whether towards children, a partner, siblings or even pets – the rewards are endless when the love is honest and unconditional.

But it can also be a passion to help others, as with world-renowned organist Wayne Marshall who was recently awarded an OBE for his contribution to music. And Pippa Mattei shares her love-inspired recipes with chocolate.

