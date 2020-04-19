The founder of Sunday in Scotland Exquisite Chocolate in Valletta, Amer Wahoud, brought some Easter cheer to Mater Dei and St James hospitals last weekend.

The Sunday in Scotland team delivered Easter eggs of various shapes and sizes in both dark and milk chocolate to doctors, staff and patients, who may be feeling particularly lonely or vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee shop is now making free deliveries across Malta. For more information, visit https://sundayinscotland.com/.