As from today, Divine Mercy Sunday, the Archdiocese of Malta is introducing a televised Sunday Mass in English. This initiative is being taken in collaboration with PBS.

Holy Mass will be broadcast every Sunday on the Archdiocese of Malta website www.church.mt at 10.30am and on TVM2 at 6.30pm.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna will celebrate Mass from the church of the Franciscan Friars, which is dedicated to St Francis, in Ħamrun. The church is a centre of devotion for Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Presently, Holy Mass is being broadcast daily (Monday to Sunday) at 9.30am on TVM2, on Church.mt and on Newsbook.com.mt. Those who cannot watch the morning Mass may watch the same transmission at 5.30pm on TVM2 from Monday to Friday. On Saturday evening, 6.30pm Mass in Maltese is broadcast from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo.