The biggest game of matchday 23 of the Italian Serie A – being played today, Sunday, January 23 at 8:45pm – pitches the two giants AC Milan and Juventus against each other.

Home side AC Milan suffered a surprising defeat in their last outing, having lost 1:2 against Spezia. They had a one-nil lead at half-time, but having missed a few chances in the second half, they were punished at the end, also courtesy of referee Marco Serra’s huge mistake, who didn’t play the advantage in AC Milan’s goal scoring opportunity – with Junior Messias’ potentially winning goal being cancelled. From a quick counter attack, Spezia then scored the winning goal in the 95th minute. For AC Milan, this was a missed opportunity – as they could have gone top of the standings, with a game in hand.

For AC Milan, this is the first of two big matches, as on matchday 24, they will face city rivals, and league favourites FC Inter. The rossoneri’s biggest headache is their defensive line-up, with Simon Kjaer out of action and Fikayo Tomori having just undergone surgery.

Juventus, on the other hand, have improved greatly since the start of the league. True, they lost the Supercoppa to rivals FC Inter – however, in the league, they won a dramatic game against Roma. This comeback victory could very well be the turning game for the Turin bianconeri. Their attacking line, featuring Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, is very strong – and it is likely that they score against AC Milan, who, in five of their previous six matches, have not managed to keep a clean sheet. Moreover, an interesting statistic shows that Juventus have been undefeated in their previous five league matches away from home – and they will be looking to continue this trend against AC Milan.

