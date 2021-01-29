An abandoned naval reservoir in Ħal Farruġ which can hold more than 45 million litres of water is being restored to its former glory.

The reservoir, which Water Services Corporation CEO Ivan Falzon said was described by many as “a sunken cathedral,” was built at least a century ago in around 1900.

The 45.5 million-litre capacity reservoir is being restored as part of a three-year plan to expand water capacity in the country. Works are expected to be completed by the end of the year, Falzon said.

Although Falzon admitted that historical details about the place were still scant, it was likely that the reservoir’s main use was to service the dry docks as well as a backup point for firefighting missions in the area.

“We were lucky that our forefathers thought a lot about investing wisely in our future,” Falzon said.

Speaking at a press event on Friday, Falzon and Sustainable Development minister Miriam Dalli highlighted works on the reservoir as a flagship example of that plan.

Falzon also stated that besides the Ħal Farruġ reservoir project, the government is also working on plans to increase Malta’s water production via reverse osmosis.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Dalli said that authorities were sharing details about the restoration works after noticing significant public interest in the reservoir.

“When people started showing interest in pictures of this reservoir, we decided to invite the media in order to raise its profile and use it as an example of the services that this government wants to provide,” the minister said.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Falzon agreed that the Ħal Farruġ reservoir stood out.

"While we are working on a number of other reservoirs such as the one in nearby Ħal Luqa, this one is unique in its structure so we decided it deserves particular attention,” the CEO stated.