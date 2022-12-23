The weather is expected to be sunny and pleasant on Christmas Day, the Meteorological Office said.

It said in a statement the maximum air temperature is forecast to reach 19°C on Christmas Eve and 20°C Christmas Day, while the minimum night-time temperature is set to hover between13°C and 15°C during the weekend.

The highest Christmas Day temperature on record was registered in 2009 at 23.6°C, while the lowest temperature was a chilly 3.7°C in 1986.

On Christmas Eve, the northwesterly wind is expected to be rather strong to strong, becoming rather strong later in the day.

But it is expected to settle a bit on Christmas, with the Meteorological Office forecasting that a moderate to rather strong Northwesterly wind will blow throughout the day.

No rain is on the cards for the coming days, with a look at past Christmases showing that it has been eight years since it last rained on Christmas Day. Back in 2014, the Meteorological Office had measured 0.2 mm of precipitation on December 25.

Mild temperatures and sunny weather are expected to extend into the week, with highs of 21°C forecast until Tuesday and light to moderate winds blowing from Boxing Day onwards.