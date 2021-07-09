Devin Booker scored 31 points and Chris Paul added 23 on Thursday to spark Phoenix over Milwaukee 118-108 and give the Suns a commanding lead in the NBA Finals.
Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges scored a playoff career-high 27 points for the Suns, who seized a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series, which shifts to Milwaukee for games three and four on Sunday and Wednesday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us