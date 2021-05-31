Chris Paul overcame an injured shoulder and Jae Crowder busted out of a playoff slump Sunday as the Phoenix Suns took a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to another injury.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists, while Crowder delivered 17 points as half a dozen players finished in double figures for the Suns, who clawed their way level at 2-2 in the Western Conference playoff series against the reigning NBA champions.

Paul had to plead with the coaching staff to get into the game, but the move paid off as he had his best game of the first-round series after injuring his shoulder in game one.

Paul said Suns coach Monty Williams was going to sit him, but Paul said he petitioned: “Give me a couple of minutes, see what I can do.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta