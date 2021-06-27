Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul made several clutch free throws in the waning moments as the Phoenix Suns held for an 84-80 win over Los Angeles, putting the Clippers on the brink of elimination from the NBA playoffs.

The Suns led wire-to-wire but it was far from easy as they led by as many as 16 points in the third but saw that dwindle to just one in the fourth when both teams struggled to score, combining for just 29 points in the quarter.

Paul had vowed to be better in game four and he was, scoring 18 points, dishing out seven assists and making five free throws in the final 10 seconds as the Suns seized a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta