Phoenix guard Chris Paul will miss Friday’s third game of the Suns’ NBA second-round playoff series against Denver with a groin injury, the club announced on Friday.

Paul suffered a left groin strain in Phoenix’s 97-87 loss in game two at Denver on Monday, which gave the Nuggets a 2-0 edge in the Western Conference best-of-seven series.

Reserve guard Cameron Payne is expected to replace Paul until the 37-year-old Paul, a 12-time All-Star, returns to duty.

“You can’t replace what Chris brings to the team,” Suns star Devin Booker said. “He’ll still be there, being a leader, being vocal.

“The things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways to be effective.”

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...