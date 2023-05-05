Phoenix guard Chris Paul will miss Friday’s third game of the Suns’ NBA second-round playoff series against Denver with a groin injury, the club announced on Friday.
Paul suffered a left groin strain in Phoenix’s 97-87 loss in game two at Denver on Monday, which gave the Nuggets a 2-0 edge in the Western Conference best-of-seven series.
Reserve guard Cameron Payne is expected to replace Paul until the 37-year-old Paul, a 12-time All-Star, returns to duty.
“You can’t replace what Chris brings to the team,” Suns star Devin Booker said. “He’ll still be there, being a leader, being vocal.
“The things he does on the court, we’re just going to have to find other ways to be effective.”
