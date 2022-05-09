Chris Paul had more on his mind Sunday night than his Phoenix Suns’ NBA playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The NBA veteran, who fouled out in the second half of the Suns’ 111-101 loss to the Mavericks, voiced his frustration in a tweet after reports that his wife, Jada, was pushed and his mother, Robin, also touched by fans in Dallas.

“Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families … f*** that!!” Paul tweeted.

ESPN reported that Paul’s children saw the physical harassment that left the player’s family feeling “very unsafe.”

