Veteran point guard Chris Paul and Phoenix teammate Devin Booker were named NBA All-Star reserves on Thursday, giving the league-leading Suns two players in the midseason showcase.
None of the Suns were selected in fan and player voting for All-Star starters, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James the leading vote-getter from the West and installed as a team captain opposite Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
