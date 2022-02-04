Veteran point guard Chris Paul and Phoenix teammate Devin Booker were named NBA All-Star reserves on Thursday, giving the league-leading Suns two players in the midseason showcase.

None of the Suns were selected in fan and player voting for All-Star starters, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James the leading vote-getter from the West and installed as a team captain opposite Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

