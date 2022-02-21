Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will be out for an extended period of time with a broken thumb, which he suffered in a game on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets, US media reported on Sunday night.

Paul has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb and could miss up to two months.

The six-to-eight week injury rehab would see Paul return for the beginning of the NBA playoffs.

