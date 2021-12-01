The Phoenix Suns shrugged off an early injury to Devin Booker to extend their winning streak to 17 games with a 104-96 victory over the pace-setting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

The much-anticipated showdown between the NBA’s two best teams did not disappoint as Phoenix shut down Stephen Curry with a superb defensive effort.

The victory vaulted Phoenix to the top of the Western Conference alongside Golden State, who entered Tuesday’s contest in Phoenix on the back of a seven-game winning run.

