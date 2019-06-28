Andrea Muscat took this stunning picture of sunset over Wied il-Mielaħ in Gozo.

The stone arch on Gozo's North-West coast was little known until It-Tieqa on the opposite side of Gozo collapsed two-and-a-half years ago.

Wied il-Mielaħ, near Għarb, underwent extensive rehabilitation some years ago after having previously been little more than an open sewer leading to the sea.