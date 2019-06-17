Heritage Malta is offering the public the opportunity to explore Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra archaeological park by organising a sunset heritage trail on Friday.

The event will include a visit to the two unique prehistoric sites of Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, as well as the surrounding Mediterranean garigue landscape with its many historical features including the Misqa Tanks, the Congreve Memorial and the nearby Ħamrija Tower.

Curators will be available on site to discuss the archaeological remains and highlight the natural features surrounding the temples. This event will offer a rare opportunity to explore and understand these sites in more detail, especially since the area will be void of the large number of visitors usually present during regular opening hours. There will be two tours taking place simultaneously, one in Maltese and another in English.

At the end of the tour light refreshments will be served at the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra visitor centre. Participants are to meet with a Heritage Malta representative at the Ħaġar Qim car park at 6pm.

The price for tickets is €20 for adults, seniors and students, and €15 for Heritage Malta members and children. Tickets are limited and can be bought from any Heritage Malta museum or site or online.

For more information visit www.heritagemalta.org or the official Facebook page.