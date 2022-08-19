A Super 5 player became Malta's newest millionaire on Wednesday, winning €1 million on his own in the game's jackpot.

The winning numbers were 4; 6; 18; 28; and 37.

He is the first person to win the Super5 jackpot since the lottery was taken over by National Lottery plc in July.

The lucky player, who purchased his winning ticket in Fgura, claimed his prize €€1,093,944.59 on Friday.

He said he and his family routinely checked their lottery tickets on Wednesday night.

“I like to select a combination of set numbers, synonymous to life events, whilst occasionally changing a digit or two for good measure,” he said.

“I always check the Super5 draw that my relative writes down religiously, every Wednesday evening. It did not occur to me at the time that these were the winning numbers.”

“It wasn’t until later that night, after double checking the results on the website, that it dawned on me that I may very well be the winner. I was checking the prize distribution first, hoping for a small win and was stunned to discover that all the numbers matched. I just could not believe it,” he added.

The winner says he will continue working and will use the prize money to advance his career and his family’s future investments.

The next Super 5 jackpot of €250,000 is on August 24 at 8.40pm after the TVM news.